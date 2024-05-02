Blackpool have eight individuals who are currently without a deal for next season, and are set to complete final discussions in the next couple of weeks.

The Seasiders’ 3-2 defeat to Reading on the final day of the season saw them miss out on a spot in the play-offs, despite results elsewhere going in their favour, meaning they will once again be competing in League One.

In order to boost their squad, they could look at some of the players who have earned a top six place this time round, with some coming to the end of their contracts. Champions Portsmouth have already announced their retained list, while news is still set to come from those below them.

Here’s some of the stand out names from that category who could be available for free this summer:

1 . Joe Rafferty (Portsmouth) Joe Rafferty has made 39 league appearances for the League One champions this season, but will depart the club when his contract expires. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Lee Evans (Portsmouth) Lee Evans joined Portsmouth on a short-term deal back in March, but will not be extending his stay after it was confirmed he was among the players that would depart Fratton Park. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) Sean Raggett made 38 league appearances in defence for Portsmouth this season. He falls into the category of Pompey players that will depart Fratton Park. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

4 . Joe Morrell (Portsmouth) Joe Morrell made 27 league appearances this season. Portsmouth have not taken up the midfielder's one year option, but negotiations are still ongoing between the two parties. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

5 . Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) Blackpool were linked with a move for Martyn Waghorn last summer before he joined Derby, where he scored seven times in 24 outings. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales