The most expensive pie in North West football - Blackpool's estimated prices compared to the likes of Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
A pre-game pie is a big part the matchday routine for a lot of football fans.

Supporters regularly enjoy a bite to eat ahead of kick off- or sometimes during half time.

We’ve taken a closer look at how much a pie would cost you at Premier League and EFL stadiums in the North West.

Here’s the estimated price at each club from highest to lowest according to Away Games – and how Blackpool’s compare:

We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL.

1. Which club sells the cheapest pie in the North West?

We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Price according to Away Games: £2.

2. Carlisle United

Price according to Away Games: £2. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Price according to Away Games: £2.50.

3. Salford City

Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Price according to Away Games: £2.50.

4. Accrington Stanley

Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Price according to Away Games: £2.50.

5. Blackpool

Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Price according to Away Games: £2.80.

6. Wigan Athletic

Price according to Away Games: £2.80. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNorth WestPreston North EndBolton WanderersEvertonSupportersPremier LeagueEFL
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice