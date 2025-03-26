Supporters regularly enjoy a bite to eat ahead of kick off- or sometimes during half time.
Here’s the estimated price at each club from highest to lowest according to Away Games – and how Blackpool’s compare:
1. Which club sells the cheapest pie in the North West?
We've taken a look at pie prices in the Premier League and the EFL. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Carlisle United
Price according to Away Games: £2. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Salford City
Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Accrington Stanley
Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: Lewis Storey
5. Blackpool
Price according to Away Games: £2.50. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Wigan Athletic
Price according to Away Games: £2.80. Photo: Matt McNulty
