While the Seasiders’ Andy Lyons and Kyle Joseph completed the season without a single caution; others got their fair share of cards.
Wigan Athletic were bottom after picking up 122 yellow cards and two reds.
We’ve taken a closer look at the most booked player in each League One squad- with stats included from all competitions:
1. Charlie Savage (Reading)
Charlie Savage picked up nine bookings for Reading. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester (Cambridge United)
Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester both picked 10 yellow cards for Cambridge. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Alex Iacovitti (Port Vale)
Alex Iacovitti received 10 yellow cards. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United)
Carlisle United's Jon Mellish was booked 10 times. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Carl Winchester (Shrewsbury Town)
Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester was booked 11 times in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Jack Sparkes (Portsmouth)
Portsmouth's Jack Sparkes picked up 11 yellow cards. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton