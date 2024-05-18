While the Seasiders’ Andy Lyons and Kyle Joseph completed the season without a single caution; others got their fair share of cards.

Peterborough United finished top of the League One fair play table with only 63 booking points, while Blackpool finished in ninth with 100.

Wigan Athletic were bottom after picking up 122 yellow cards and two reds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the most booked player in each League One squad- with stats included from all competitions:

1 . Charlie Savage (Reading) Charlie Savage picked up nine bookings for Reading. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester (Cambridge United) Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester both picked 10 yellow cards for Cambridge. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Alex Iacovitti (Port Vale) Alex Iacovitti received 10 yellow cards. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Jon Mellish (Carlisle United) Carlisle United's Jon Mellish was booked 10 times. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Carl Winchester (Shrewsbury Town) Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester was booked 11 times in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales