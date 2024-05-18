The most booked player in each League One team last season- with ex-Blackpool youngster leading the way ahead of Barnsley and Lincoln City figures

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A former Blackpool youngster was on the end of a number of bookings throughout the most recent campaign.

While the Seasiders’ Andy Lyons and Kyle Joseph completed the season without a single caution; others got their fair share of cards.

Peterborough United finished top of the League One fair play table with only 63 booking points, while Blackpool finished in ninth with 100.

Wigan Athletic were bottom after picking up 122 yellow cards and two reds.

We’ve taken a closer look at the most booked player in each League One squad- with stats included from all competitions:

Charlie Savage picked up nine bookings for Reading.

1. Charlie Savage (Reading)

Charlie Savage picked up nine bookings for Reading. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester both picked 10 yellow cards for Cambridge.

2. Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester (Cambridge United)

Ryan Bennett and Jack Lankester both picked 10 yellow cards for Cambridge. Photo: Pete Norton

Alex Iacovitti received 10 yellow cards.

3. Alex Iacovitti (Port Vale)

Alex Iacovitti received 10 yellow cards. Photo: Pete Norton

Carlisle United's Jon Mellish was booked 10 times.

4. Jon Mellish (Carlisle United)

Carlisle United's Jon Mellish was booked 10 times. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester was booked 11 times in all competitions.

5. Carl Winchester (Shrewsbury Town)

Shrewsbury Town's Carl Winchester was booked 11 times in all competitions. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Portsmouth's Jack Sparkes picked up 11 yellow cards.

6. Jack Sparkes (Portsmouth)

Portsmouth's Jack Sparkes picked up 11 yellow cards. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

