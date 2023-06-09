The mileage for EVERY Blackpool away game in League One calculated with supporters set to travel to Portsmouth, Exeter and Charlton
Fans will be covering some considerable ground once again in League One after returning to the division the Seasiders only managed to escape two years ago.
The total distance the Tangerines will travel during the 2023-24 campaign, when calculating stadium to stadium trips, comes in at around 7,502 miles, which averages out at 326 miles per match when factoring in the return leg.
The club's furthest journey last term, with the starting point set at Bloomfield Road, will have been their sixth away outing of the season, which concluded in a 2-1 defeat to Millwall.
Travelling to The Den, taking in the M6 and M40, and following the same route back, will have been the best part of 510 miles, which will have felt even longer after Benik Afobe netted a second half winner.
Supporters will have completed a 457-mile round trip to the Cardiff City Stadium in mid-December to take in a 1-1 draw as Gary Madine cancelled out Kion Etete's first half opener.
The second longest trip last season, which is just two miles shorter than the journey to Zampa Road according to AA route planner, arrived on the final day as Blackpool rounded things off with a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road thanks to Morgan Rogers' effort.
However, that largely forgettable trip to see the Lions has nothing on the club's furthest assignment in the third tier as they face a trip to Portsmouth.
Fratton Park, the home of Pompey, measures in at 282.5 miles there and 282.5 miles back, totalling 565 miles when motoring up and down the M6.
A trip to Exeter City's St James's Park pushes it close with a total mileage of 557.6 while The Valley – Charlton Athletic's stadium – ranks as the third furthest expedition at 522 miles.
Meanwhile, the shortest trip is, of course, Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium, which sits 8.7 miles north along the Queen's Promenade, with Bolton Wanderers (68.2 miles) and Wigan Athletic (73.4 miles) the second and third shortest outings respectively.
On the challenge of League One, head coach Neil Critchley had said: "There are some big football clubs in that division with big resources and big fanbases. I'm sure they'll have aspirations of getting promoted, which is the ultimate ambition for everyone. It's hugely competitive!"
BLACKPOOL'S LEAGUE ONE AWAY TRIPS IN 2023/24
One-way…
Barnsley: 89 miles
Bolton Wanderers: 34.1 miles
Bristol Rovers: 203.8 miles
Burton Albion: 117.5 miles
Cambridge United: 221.5 miles
Carlisle United: 99 miles
Charlton Athletic: 261 miles
Cheltenham Town: 169.7 miles
Derby County: 116.6 miles
Exeter City: 278.8 miles
Fleetwood Town: 8.7 miles
Leyton Orient: 255 miles
Lincoln City: 138.5 miles
Northampton Town: 173.9 miles
Oxford United: 203.2 miles
Peterborough United: 188.7 miles
Portsmouth: 282.5 miles
Port Vale: 82.1 miles
Reading: 238.3 miles
Shrewsbury Town: 115.2 miles
Stevenage: 218 miles
Wigan Athletic: 36.7 miles
Wycombe Wanderers 219.6 miles
TOTAL: 3,751.4 miles. AVERAGE: 163.1 miles.