The lowdown on the four standout names linked with the Blackpool job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool remain on the search for a new head coach just under a week since the sacking of Neil Critchley.

Richard Keogh took interim charge of Saturday’s 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United, and will be in the dugout again for this evening’s EFL Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

The process of finding the next Seasiders is still ongoing with different people being considered for the role.

Here’s some of the standout names to be linked:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Wild

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Wild has recently become the bookies’ favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road, with bettingodds.com showing him at 4/6.

The 40-year-old has a diverse coaching background, which includes a stint managing the England Amputee football team.

After working for Oldham Athletic for a number of years, Wild had two caretaker stints at Boundary Park, and had the job on a permanent basis for a brief spell before leaving for personal reasons.

In 2019, he was named Halifax Town manager, and enjoyed a successful three-year spell with the Shaymen, helping the club to two play-off finishes in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild was most-recently in charge of Barrow in League Two. During his first campaign, he guided the Bluebirds to a ninth place finish, before pushing for the play-offs last season.

Despite looking set for a top seven finish, a late drop off in form saw them end up in eighth.

After being winless in their last seven games, Barrow parted company with ex-Oldham figure, with a club statement citing: “Different perspectives on the way forward.”

During his time at Holker Street, Wild favoured a 3-5-2 formation, which was implemented by Critchley at Blackpool, and could be something of interest to the hierarchy at Bloomfield Road if they want to persist with that type of system.

Brian Barry-Murphy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Barry-Murphy was briefly the bookies’ favourite over the weekend, and remains at 4/1 on bettingodd.com.

The 46-year-old is currently out of work after leaving his role as Manchester City Elite Development Squad manager earlier this summer after three years at the Etihad.

Throughout his time with the Citizens, he guided his side to successive Premier League 2 triumphs.

During his playing career, the retired midfielder represented the likes of Cork City, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Bury, before spending eight years with Rochdale, with his first coaching job coming at Spotland after hanging up his boots.

Brian Barry-Murphy (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Richie Wellens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens knows Blackpool well, having scored 11 times in 174 appearances for the club during his playing career, with the Manchester United youth product making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2000.

Following his departure from the Fylde Coast in 2005, the midfielder also represented the likes of Oldham Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City.

After hanging up his playing boots in 2017, the 44-year-old went on to manage Oldham, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster, before taking his current role at Brisbane Road.

Wellens guided Leyton Orient to League One during the 2022/23 campaign, before finishing 11th in the third tier last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the links to the Blackpool job in a clip shared by Mike Holden, the Os boss said: “I don’t know why you’re asking me the question, Blackpool is a club I’ve played for. Do I get frustrated? - Yeah. I look at some Championship managers that haven’t won anything; I’ve won two league titles now for teams that had no right to do that at the start of the season.

“I would like jobs that can give you success, when you have the right to win every single week.

“I’m also very patient and very loyal, and the owners here have been fantastic with me. I want to try to max out and achieve something really special, and if we can do it - great.

“I’m not going to be looking to leave until I feel I’ve taken this club as far as I can take them and I’ve got nothing else to offer them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we’re there yet. If we just believe and change our mentality. I’ll do my best to do that.

“Blackpool is a club I’ve nearly got a job for in the past. It’s a brilliant football club with brilliant fans, but I haven’t had a phone call off them.”

Wellens is currently 6/1 with bettingodds.com to become the next Blackpool boss.

Richie Wellens (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Charlie Adam

Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam is also 6/1 to become Critchley’s replacement, while Alan Nixon has reported the ex-Scotland international has been discussed as a possible candidate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old has been in charge at Highbury since December, winning eight of his 26 games with the Cod Army.

Despite being relegated from League One last year, the retired midfielder oversaw some strong performances in a late bid for survival.

During his playing career, Adam was a popular figure at Blackpool, and was a major part of the squad that reached the Premier League under Ian Holloway.

After initially joining the Seasiders on loan from Rangers in 2009, the Scotland international’s move was soon made permanent, amassing 98 appearances in Tangerine, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists.

He left Blackpool for Liverpool in 2011, and later played for Stoke City, Reading and Dundee before his retirement in 2022.