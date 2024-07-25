Josh Onomah

Blackpool could be set to make their sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Football Insider report the Seasiders have taken former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Onomah on trial, with the midfielder linking up with Neil Critchley’s side for pre-season training at Squires Gate.

Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans have all made the move to Bloomfield Road so far this summer, but the club will be looking for further additions before the transfer deadline on August 30.

Here’s a closer look at the latest man linked with Blackpool:

Academy days

Onomah came through Tottenham’s youth ranks, and first joined the Lilywhites academy in 2013.

The 27-year-old worked his way up through the different age groups, before eventually featuring in 32 first-team games for the club - during which time he scored one goal.

His senior debut came in an FA Cup third round replay against Burnley in 2015, with his first Premier League outing coming later that year.

International career

During his time at White Hart Lane, he represented England at various age groups.

He enjoyed two separate tournament successes on the international stage, winning the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Loan moves

During his latter years with Tottenham, Onomah was sent out on loan twice.

He initially spent time with Aston Villa in the Championship, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances.

The following season, he made the temporary move to Sheffield Wednesday, featuring 15 times for the Owls.

Permanent Tottenham exit

On the final day of the summer transfer window in 2019, the midfielder made the permanent move across London to join Fulham as part of a £25million deal for Ryan Sessegnon.

In his time at Craven Cottage, he scored five goals and provided eight assists in 76 appearances, but his game time did dry up during the latter stages of his time with the club, and his contract was eventually mutually terminated in January 2023.

Short North End stint

Onomah’s most recent club was Preston North End, whom he joined following his Fulham exit.

During his short stint at Deepdale he provided one assist in 13 appearances in the Championship.

The 27-year-old was expected to sign a longer-term contract with the Lancashire club, but an offer was eventually pulled due to complications in finalising the deal.

The last 12 months

Since leaving North End, Onomah has been without a club, but he has had his fair share of interest