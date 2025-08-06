The League One predicted table following opening day defeats for Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers

The new League One season is underway – but it was a disappointing start for some.

Bloomfield Road was underwhelmed on Saturday afternoon, as a catalogue of errors saw Blackpool start the new campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

Elsewhere, recently-relegated Plymouth Argyle were on the end of a 3-1 loss to Barnsley at Home Park, while Bolton Wanderers would’ve been disappointed to come away from Stockport on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline as they look to push for the play-offs this time around.

It was a good start for a number of others, with the standout results including a 3-0 victory for Huddersfield Town over Leyton Orient and a 2-1 win for Bradford City against Wycombe Wanderers.

Here’s the League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the title:

1. Where are Blackpool predicted to finish?

Title odds: 300/1.

2. AFC Wimbledon (24th)

Title odds: 300/1. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Title odds: 300/1.

3. Northampton Town (23rd)

Title odds: 300/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Title odds: 250/1.

4. Exeter City (22nd)

Title odds: 250/1. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Title odds: 150/1.

5. Port Vale (21st)

Title odds: 150/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Title odds: 100/1.

6. Burton Albion (20th)

Title odds: 100/1. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

