The League One predicted table following opening day defeats for Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers

Bloomfield Road was underwhelmed on Saturday afternoon, as a catalogue of errors saw Blackpool start the new campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

Elsewhere, recently-relegated Plymouth Argyle were on the end of a 3-1 loss to Barnsley at Home Park, while Bolton Wanderers would’ve been disappointed to come away from Stockport on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline as they look to push for the play-offs this time around.

It was a good start for a number of others, with the standout results including a 3-0 victory for Huddersfield Town over Leyton Orient and a 2-1 win for Bradford City against Wycombe Wanderers.

Here’s the League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the title: