The League One play-off picture for Blackpool, Lincoln City and Barnsley following Oxford United's game against Stevenage
Des Bukningham’s side were forced to come from behind to draw 1-1 with the Boro at the Kassam Stadium, in their final home outing of the campaign.
This leaves the Seasiders four points behind the sixth place U’s, who also hold a superior goal difference ahead of their trip to Exeter City next weekend.
The result also sees Barnsley remain in fifth. The Tykes travel to Bloomfield Road this afternoon in what could be a huge game for their season. Following a recent dip in form, Neill Collins’ side find their position in the top six under threat.
Blackpool could move just two points behind the Yorkshire outfit, and one behind Oxford, with a victory later today- which would keep their season alive heading into the final weekend.
Neil Critchley’s men finish the campaign away to Reading, while Barnsley are at home to Northampton Town.
Meanwhile, Lincoln City are the other team still in the hunt for the play-offs. They currently sit in seventh, three points behind Oxford and one clear of the Seasiders. They face Cheltenham Town this afternoon, before concluding their season at the LNER Stadium next week against League One champions Portsmouth.
