Blackpool have two huge games remaining this season

Des Bukningham’s side were forced to come from behind to draw 1-1 with the Boro at the Kassam Stadium, in their final home outing of the campaign.

This leaves the Seasiders four points behind the sixth place U’s, who also hold a superior goal difference ahead of their trip to Exeter City next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result also sees Barnsley remain in fifth. The Tykes travel to Bloomfield Road this afternoon in what could be a huge game for their season. Following a recent dip in form, Neill Collins’ side find their position in the top six under threat.

Blackpool could move just two points behind the Yorkshire outfit, and one behind Oxford, with a victory later today- which would keep their season alive heading into the final weekend.

Neil Critchley’s men finish the campaign away to Reading, while Barnsley are at home to Northampton Town.