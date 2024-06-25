The League One fixtures the Blackpool faithful would love to see on day one of the new season- including Stockport County, Wrexham and Exeter City
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Seasiders and other clubs across the EFL will discover their fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign at 9am on Wednesday morning.
Neil Critchley’s side will once again be in League One after failing to make the play-offs last season.
Despite the recent disappointment, there’s always excitement when it comes to fixture release day, as plans can start to be made for the next 12 months.
Ahead of Wednesday, we asked our followers on Facebook to tell us what their dream fixture on the opening day of the season would be.
Here’s some of their responses:
Les Smith: “Orient away please. Start with a London weekender.
Vaughan Keir Olley: “Huddersfield home. Birmingham Boxing Day.”
Tangerine WarCry: “Exeter away (gets it out the way).”
Nik Earnshaw: “Stockport away.”
Paul Derbyshire: “Home game would be good.”
Emma Nelson: “Stockport or Wrexham away.”
Jake Smith: “Bolton or Wigan away.”
Ryan Joseph: “Home game please.”
Peter McCormick: “Exeter away would be great, it’s 30 mins from me.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.