The latest view inside Blackpool's Bloomfield Road as work begins at the stadium

Work has begun on the pitch at Bloomfield Road (Credit: Blackpool FC)

Work has begun on the pitch at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road as part of the club’s preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Seasiders’ most recent season came to an end on the last weekend of April, as Neil Critchley’s side missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day following their 3-2 defeat away to Reading.

A few days after the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, work started on the playing surface at the club’s training ground at Squires Gate.

Following the conclusion of the schools finals and other events, similar action has now begun at Bloomfield Road, with the pitch expected to be usable again in six to eight weeks.

The work is set to be complete in six to eight weeks (Credit: Blackpool FC)

The recent campaign provided some testing moments for Blackpool’s ground staff, with the most notable instance being the FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest. Despite the freezing temperatures, the best efforts of everyone involved ensured the game could go ahead, with ice on the pitch being carefully dealt with.