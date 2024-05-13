The latest view inside Blackpool's Bloomfield Road as work begins at the stadium
The Seasiders’ most recent season came to an end on the last weekend of April, as Neil Critchley’s side missed out on a place in the League One play-offs on the final day following their 3-2 defeat away to Reading.
A few days after the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, work started on the playing surface at the club’s training ground at Squires Gate.
Following the conclusion of the schools finals and other events, similar action has now begun at Bloomfield Road, with the pitch expected to be usable again in six to eight weeks.
The recent campaign provided some testing moments for Blackpool’s ground staff, with the most notable instance being the FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest. Despite the freezing temperatures, the best efforts of everyone involved ensured the game could go ahead, with ice on the pitch being carefully dealt with.
The next campaign is due to get underway on 10/11 August, although any potential pre-season friendlies may see Bloomfield Road be used again sooner.
