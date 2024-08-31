The latest update on Blackpool midfielder's recovery from injury following frustrating start to the season
The 24-year-old, who moved to Bloomfield Road from Charlton Athletic last summer, missed the back end of the Seasiders’ pre-season preparations through a quad problem.
It seemed as if he was close to making a return a few weeks ago, after travelling with the team to Crawley Town on the opening weekend and doing some running after the fixture.
Ahead of the following game away to Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, Morgan suffered a setback in training, which he’s still working his way back from.
Providing an update on the Addicks youth product, Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh said: “Albie is in a really good position. It was a big blow to lose him, he’s a great kid and he loves playing football.
“He’s been back on the grass. It hasn’t really been doing football-related stuff, but it’s been fitness work. You’ve got to be careful, but he’s on a really good path.
“He’s not quite ready yet, but he’s on a good track.”
