The latest predicted League One table following Blackpool's draw with Wycombe - while Stockport County, Wrexham and Birmingham remain unbeaten
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
Blackpool are still searching for their first win of the League One season.
Back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign cost Neil Critchley his job at Bloomfield Road, while interim boss Richard Keogh has overseen two draws – with the most-recent being Saturday’s 2-2 clash against Wycombe Wanderers.
Stockport County, Wrexham and Birmingham City are the only teams to remain in unbeaten in the third tier, with all three sides picking up 10 points from their opening four outings.
