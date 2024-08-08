The latest on Blackpool's reported move for Sunderland midfielder
The 25-year-old knows Bloomfield Road well, having previously been on loan with the Seasiders back in 2021, during which time he scored two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings to help Neil Critchley’s side to the Championship via the League One play-offs.
Earlier this week, Roker Report claimed Embleton had already undergone a medical ahead of a potential permanent return to the Fylde Coast, but have since reported the deal has hit a late ‘snag’ due to another club coming in and offering more money.
League Two side MK Dons have previously shown interest in the Sunderland man according to Alan Nixon, but it’s unknown if they have made an approach.
Meanwhile, Derby County were linked with Embleton as well last month, but Derbyshire Live claimed he is not a target for the Rams.
On Wednesday evening, The Northern Echo reported Embleton’s move to Blackpool was going ahead, with a medical complete and a two-year deal set to be agreed after he was given permission to travel to the North West.
They expect the move to be finalised ahead of this weekend, as the Seasiders’ League One season gets underway with an away trip to Crawley Town.
Embleton would be Blackpool’s second midfield recruit of the summer, with Lee Evans joining as a free agent following his departure from Portsmouth.
Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Elkan Baggott have also arrived at Bloomfield Road in the last few months.
