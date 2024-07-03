The latest on Blackpool's pre-season trip to Spain - and why confirmation has been delayed
and live on Freeview channel 276
No exact dates have been announced yet for the Seasiders’ overseas trip, but the expected window for when it’ll take place is approaching, with a gap available between their friendlies against AFC Fylde on July 12 and West Brom on July 23.
CEO Julian Winter confirmed at the end of May that the squad would be based near Cadiz, after a number of options were explored.
The Gazette understands Blackpool are still finalising the final details for a game during the trip after an arrangement with one opponent fell through, which led to the club having to find an alternative.
This has delayed any further information being released since the initial announcement.
Conversations still remain ongoing between the two parties, but should be announced soon, with the Seasiders’ intention at this stage being to welcome a small number of fans to the game.
Explaining the club’s reasoning behind going to Spain, Winter said: “I listened to the fans and they said we’ve not really been a club that’s done that type of thing, but I’ve worked at places where we have.
“In consultation with everyone, we looked at various options and locations. We landed on Spain and Cadiz. We’ve not got a game fixed yet but we’ll certainly find one. It makes it a more interesting pre-season for everyone concerned.
“Camaraderie is a really big thing at the start of pre-season, getting everyone away- living together, eating together, training together, socialising together. When it comes to the downtime it’s more enjoyable when you’re in a nice place. It adds to the ability of bonding people together.
“Culturally it’s always good to put different challenges in front of the players.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.