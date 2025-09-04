The latest League One predicted table - How Blackpool compare to likes of Reading and Bolton Wanderers after disappointing starts

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Blackpool have endured a tough start to the new League One season.

A break from competitive action due to the international window probably comes at a perfect time for Steve Bruce’s side, with their planned meeting with Luton Town now set to take place on September 30.

Throughout the opening month of the campaign, the Seasiders have picked up just four points from six games, as well as being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the first round.

While on paper the Fylde Coast outfit has a decent looking squad, that hasn’t translated onto the pitch yet, which has seen a lot of pre-season hope vanish.

Here’s the latest League One predicted table based on Sky Bet’s latest odds for the title:

It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Seasiders.

1. Where are Blackpool predicted to finish?

It's been a disappointing start to the season for the Seasiders. Photo: Gareth Evans

Current title odds: 500/1.

2. Burton Albion (24th)

Current title odds: 500/1. Photo: Lewis Storey

Current title odds: 500/1.

3. Peterborough United (23rd)

Current title odds: 500/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Current title odds: 250/1.

4. Rotherham United (22nd)

Current title odds: 250/1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Current title odds: 200/1.

5. Northampton Town (21st)

Current title odds: 200/1. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Current title odds: 150/1.

6. Plymouth Argyle (20th)

Current title odds: 150/1. Photo: Gareth Evans

