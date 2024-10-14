Blackpool were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers, but the fixture was among those to be postponed.

One of the games that did take place was between Peterborough United and Rotherham United, who will both have their sights set on finishing in the play-offs at the end of the season.

The contest at the Weston Homes Stadium ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving the pair in 12th and 15th respectively despite playing more games than the teams around them.

Elsewhere, Crawley Town were defeated 5-3 by Shrewsbury Town at the Broadfield Stadium.