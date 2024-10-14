The latest League One predicted table following the weekend's results - with Blackpool compared with Rotherham United and Peterborough United

By Amos Wynn
There was limited League One action at the weekend with only two games taking place due to international call-ups.

Blackpool were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers, but the fixture was among those to be postponed.

One of the games that did take place was between Peterborough United and Rotherham United, who will both have their sights set on finishing in the play-offs at the end of the season.

The contest at the Weston Homes Stadium ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving the pair in 12th and 15th respectively despite playing more games than the teams around them.

Elsewhere, Crawley Town were defeated 5-3 by Shrewsbury Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Ahead of the resumption of the full League One schedule at the weekend, here’s the latest predicted table based on Sky Bet’s current title odds:

Title odds: 2500/1.

1. Cambridge United (24th)

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Title odds: 2000/1.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Photo: Naomi Baker

Title odds: 2000/1.

3. Burton Albion (22nd)

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Title odds: 1500/1.

4. Crawley Town (21st)

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Title odds: 1500/1.

5. Northampton Town (20th)

Photo: Pete Norton

Title odds: 1500/1.

6. Bristol Rovers (19th)

Photo: Pete Norton

