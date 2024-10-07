The latest League One predicted table and how it looked before Steve Bruce's first Blackpool game - with Rotherham United and Peterborough United both dropping places

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 17:08 GMT
Steve Bruce has enjoyed a bright start to life as Blackpool head coach on the whole.

The 63-year-old was unbeaten in his first five League One games as Seasiders boss, winning the first four outings before a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City last Tuesday.

Bruce’s first real blip since making the move to the Fylde Coast came at the weekend, with his side suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Despite the disappointing display at the Field Mill, there’s still plenty to be positive at Bloomfield Road, which hasn’t always been the case this season.

We have compared the promotion odds from before Bruce’s first game to Blackpool to what they look like now.

Here’s what the latest predicted League One table based on the Sky Bet’s current favourites to go up:

Blackpool's fortunes have changed since the arrival of Steve Bruce.

1. Bruce's influence

Blackpool's fortunes have changed since the arrival of Steve Bruce.

Odds before Bruce's first game: 100/1 (23rd).

2. Cambridge United current promotion odds: 1000/1 (24th)

Odds before Bruce's first game: 100/1 (23rd).

Odds before Bruce's first game: 250/1 (24th).

3. Shrewsbury Town current promotion odds: 750/1 (23rd)

Odds before Bruce's first game: 250/1 (24th).

Odds before Bruce's first game: 80/1 (22nd).

4. Burton Albion current promotion odds: 500/1 (22nd)

Odds before Bruce's first game: 80/1 (22nd).

Odds before Bruce's first game: 66/1 (20th).

5. Crawley Town current promotion odds: 200/1 (21st)

Odds before Bruce's first game: 66/1 (20th).

Odds before Bruce's first game: 80/1 (21st).

6. Northampton Town current promotion odds: 200/1 (20th)

Odds before Bruce's first game: 80/1 (21st).

