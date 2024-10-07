The 63-year-old was unbeaten in his first five League One games as Seasiders boss, winning the first four outings before a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City last Tuesday.

Bruce’s first real blip since making the move to the Fylde Coast came at the weekend, with his side suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Despite the disappointing display at the Field Mill, there’s still plenty to be positive at Bloomfield Road, which hasn’t always been the case this season.

We have compared the promotion odds from before Bruce’s first game to Blackpool to what they look like now.

Here’s what the latest predicted League One table based on the Sky Bet’s current favourites to go up:

1 . Bruce's influence Blackpool's fortunes have changed since the arrival of Steve Bruce. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge United current promotion odds: 1000/1 (24th) Odds before Bruce's first game: 100/1 (23rd). Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

3 . Shrewsbury Town current promotion odds: 750/1 (23rd) Odds before Bruce's first game: 250/1 (24th). Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4 . Burton Albion current promotion odds: 500/1 (22nd) Odds before Bruce's first game: 80/1 (22nd). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Crawley Town current promotion odds: 200/1 (21st) Odds before Bruce's first game: 66/1 (20th). Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales