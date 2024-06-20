Blackpool's search for a new assistant coach is ongoing

Blackpool provided an update in their search for an assistant coach at the recent fans forum.

Owner Simon Sadler, CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley were all on the panel for the event at Bloomfield Road- with the latter explaining the considerations when looking for a new member of his staff.

The Seasiders have been looking for someone to fill the assistant’s role since Iain Brunskill’s departure last month, with the ex-Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers figure joining former Celtic manager Neil Lennon at Rapid Bucharest in Romania.

"We are in the process of trying to recruit somebody now,” Critchley told the fans forum.

"You’ve always got to look at gaps. You look at the expertise that’s in the staff you’ve already got, and then see the missing point.

"I obviously come from a coaching background, as does my assistant Mike Garrity- developing and improving players within a team.

"We then have a decision to make whether we go with a Colin Calderwood or Stuart McCall type, or you go with someone that has had a player career and wants to start to get into coaching.

"Colin obviously had a playing career, but had a managerial career as well, Stuart is similar.

"Something I don’t have, and Mike doesn't have, is playing experience. Sometimes you have to know who you are, and what your weaknesses are. I’m strong in some areas but don’t have everything, and then look at how we fulfil that.