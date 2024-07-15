The injury latest on Blackpool trio - with two hoping to be ready for the start of the season
Following the conclusion of last season, Kylian Kouassi and Dominic Thompson both underwent surgery, and have been working their way back to full fitness since.
Meanwhile, Andy Lyons’ rehabilitation remains ongoing as well, after the wing-back suffered an ACL injury back in February.
“They’re doing really well, and working extremely hard every day,” stated Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.
“Judging by how they look coming out of the gym, I’m pretty sure they’d like to be out on the grass with the group.
“They’re in good positions; Andy (Lyons) is obviously going to be more longer-term than Dom (Thompson) and Kylian (Kouassi) - we would hope both of those would be back in the next few weeks.
“Kylian had surgery so now it’s about him getting fit and returning to training. Him and Dom are back on the grass doing a bit of running, and now it’s up to those players to get into good condition as quickly as possible as it’s not ideal missing pre-season, you don’t want any player to miss it.
“They’re working as hard as they can and hopefully we’ll have them back in the group soon.”
