The highest value out of contract players in League Two that Blackpool and others could look to

Blackpool are among a number of teams that will have some big decisions to make, with nine players in total coming to the end of their current deals, alongside the five loanees that will also depart Bloomfield Road.

Last summer, the Seasiders bid farewell to several long-term servants, and it could be more of the same this year as Steve Bruce looks to shape the squad to his vision.

The free agent market is always something to look at in terms of recruitment, especially if there’s anyone notable further down the pyramid that could be worth a gamble.