The highest value out of contract players in League Two that Blackpool and others could look to

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST
With the current set to come to a close in the next few weeks clubs will start to look at contracts.

Blackpool are among a number of teams that will have some big decisions to make, with nine players in total coming to the end of their current deals, alongside the five loanees that will also depart Bloomfield Road.

Last summer, the Seasiders bid farewell to several long-term servants, and it could be more of the same this year as Steve Bruce looks to shape the squad to his vision.

The free agent market is always something to look at in terms of recruitment, especially if there’s anyone notable further down the pyramid that could be worth a gamble.

Here’s the most notable out of contract League Two players, in order of their Transfermarkt market values:

Transfermarkt market value: €400k.

1. George Cox (Swindon Town)

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Photo: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Transfermarkt market value: €400k.

2. Zac Williams (Crewe Alexandra)

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Photo: Jasper Wax

Transfermarkt market value: €375k.

3. Dean Campbell (Barrow)

Transfermarkt market value: €375k. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Transfermarkt market value: €350k.

4. Paul Dummett (Carlisle United)

Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Photo: George Wood

Transfermarkt market value: €300k.

5. Shilow Tracey (Crewe Alexandra)

Transfermarkt market value: €300k. Photo: Paul Harding

Transfermarkt market value: €300k.

6. Ethan Chislett (Port Vale)

Transfermarkt market value: €300k. Photo: Clive Brunskill

