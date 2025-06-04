The highest value League Two players still without a contract that Blackpool and others could look at

Blackpool could look to this market as they aim to improve their squad throughout Steve Bruce’s first pre-season at Bloomfield Road – following his appointment back in September.
The Seasiders have already added Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to their ranks in the last couple of days, and have been linked with several others.
Here’s a closer look at some of the highest value out of contract players from last season’s League Two:
1. George Cox
Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Released by: Swindon Town. Photo: BART STOUTJESDIJK
2. Zac Williams
Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Jasper Wax
3. Dean Campbell
Transfermarkt market value: €375k. Still in negotiations with: Barrow. Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. John Fleck
Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Still in negotiations with: Chesterfield. Photo: Matthew Lewis
5. Paul Dummett
Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Released by: Carlisle United. Photo: George Wood
6. Shilow Tracey
Transfermarkt market value: €300k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Paul Harding
