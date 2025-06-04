The highest value League Two players still without a contract that Blackpool and others could look at

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:34 BST
A number of League Two players will be available as free agents this summer.

Blackpool could look to this market as they aim to improve their squad throughout Steve Bruce’s first pre-season at Bloomfield Road – following his appointment back in September.

The Seasiders have already added Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to their ranks in the last couple of days, and have been linked with several others.

Here’s a closer look at some of the highest value out of contract players from last season’s League Two:

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Released by: Swindon Town.

1. George Cox

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Released by: Swindon Town. Photo: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra.

2. Zac Williams

Transfermarkt market value: €400k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Jasper Wax

Transfermarkt market value: €375k. Still in negotiations with: Barrow.

3. Dean Campbell

Transfermarkt market value: €375k. Still in negotiations with: Barrow. Photo: Bryn Lennon

Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Still in negotiations with: Chesterfield.

4. John Fleck

Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Still in negotiations with: Chesterfield. Photo: Matthew Lewis

Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Released by: Carlisle United.

5. Paul Dummett

Transfermarkt market value: €350k. Released by: Carlisle United. Photo: George Wood

Transfermarkt market value: €300k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra.

6. Shilow Tracey

Transfermarkt market value: €300k. Still in negotiations with: Crewe Alexandra. Photo: Paul Harding

