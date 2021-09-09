The free agent signings Blackpool could still land - including 88-cap South American international

The summer transfer window is now done and dusted, but second-tier sides are still able to snap up players who are currently out of contract, and there's a number of intriguing options still out there on the hunt for a new club.

From former England internationals to injury-plagued players looking for a fresh start, the free agent market is a varied, often risky business to be involved in. However, if a club strikes lucky, they can find themselves reaping the rewards when their new signing defies the odds and revives their career.

Here's a look at 15 free agents that Blackpool and all their divisional rivals could look to bring in - some more realistic than others, granted - now that the transfer window has closed:

1. Dan Crowley - CM The technically-gifted, set-piece maestro could be a fine backup option, and has played Championship football in the past with Birmingham City. The former Arsenal youth academy player was part of Hull City's promotion-winning season in 2020/21.

2. Jacob Butterfield - CM The 31-year-old, who has spent time with Luton, Middlesbrough, Barnsley and more, is up for grabs again. He was recently released by Australian side Melbourne Victory, and had a trial with Doncaster Rovers over the summer.

3. Kieran Westwood - GK Released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One, the ex-Sunderland shot-stopper is yet to find a new club. He may be past his best, but the 36-year-old would be a handy option to have waiting in the wings if required.

4. Samba Sow - CM Released by Nottingham Forest after injury problems last season, the hard-working midfielder could prove a bargain acquisition should he manage to stay fit. He's played top tier football in Turkey, France and Russia in the past.