The group stages of the EFL Trophy in particular saw Neil Critchley utilise players from the club’s development squad, as well as naming some among his substitutes for various League One fixtures.
Following their experiences this season, there could be further opportunities in the next 12 months, especially in the cup competitions.
Here’s four players that could make a further step up:
1. Jaden Jones
Jaden Jones was handed his senior debut back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench among a number of his colleagues. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Jaden Jones (Continued)
The midfielder has featured for both the U18s and the development squad, and perhaps could benefit form more action in the EFL Trophy next season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Josh Miles
Josh Miles initially started his footballing journey in the Steven Gerrard Academy, before signing for Southport, where he made 15 appearances in National League North. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Josh Miles (Continued)
The attacker made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy. He has also impressed at times for the U18s and the development squad. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Kwaku Donkor
Kwaku Donkor signed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, and was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, as well as featuring two more times for the club in the same competition. Photo: CameraSport -
6. Kwaku Donkor (Continued)
The 19-year-old full loan has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan, making 12 appearances in National League South. Photo: CameraSport -