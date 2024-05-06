The four Blackpool youngsters that could make the step up and receive game time next season

A number of Blackpool youngsters were given a taste of first team action during the recent campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 12:27 BST

The group stages of the EFL Trophy in particular saw Neil Critchley utilise players from the club’s development squad, as well as naming some among his substitutes for various League One fixtures.

Following their experiences this season, there could be further opportunities in the next 12 months, especially in the cup competitions.

Here’s four players that could make a further step up:

Jaden Jones was handed his senior debut back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench among a number of his colleagues.

1. Jaden Jones

Jaden Jones was handed his senior debut back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench among a number of his colleagues. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The midfielder has featured for both the U18s and the development squad, and perhaps could benefit form more action in the EFL Trophy next season.

2. Jaden Jones (Continued)

The midfielder has featured for both the U18s and the development squad, and perhaps could benefit form more action in the EFL Trophy next season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Josh Miles initially started his footballing journey in the Steven Gerrard Academy, before signing for Southport, where he made 15 appearances in National League North.

3. Josh Miles

Josh Miles initially started his footballing journey in the Steven Gerrard Academy, before signing for Southport, where he made 15 appearances in National League North. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
The attacker made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy. He has also impressed at times for the U18s and the development squad.

4. Josh Miles (Continued)

The attacker made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy. He has also impressed at times for the U18s and the development squad. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Kwaku Donkor signed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, and was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, as well as featuring two more times for the club in the same competition.

5. Kwaku Donkor

Kwaku Donkor signed professional terms with Blackpool last summer, and was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, as well as featuring two more times for the club in the same competition. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
The 19-year-old full loan has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan, making 12 appearances in National League South.

6. Kwaku Donkor (Continued)

The 19-year-old full loan has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan, making 12 appearances in National League South. Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNeil CritchleyEFL TrophyLeague One