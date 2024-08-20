Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all said their farewells to Bloomfield Road at the end of last season, while a number of the club’s youngsters have also been allowed to leave.
In the opposite direction, eight new players have made the move to the Fylde Coast for the 2024/25 League One season.
Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson have both returned permanently after successful loan spells, while Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Lee Evans, Elkan Baggott, Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard have also been added to Neil Critchley’s squad.
Here’s the fortunes of the players that have left Blackpool permanently this summer:
1. Shayne Lavery - Cambridge United
Shayne Lavery made the move to Cambridge United as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Blackpool. In his three years at Bloomfield Road, the Northern Ireland striker scored 18 times in 106 appearances. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Shayne Lavery - Cambridge United (Continued)
Following the signing of Lavery, Garry Monk told the U's club website: “Shayne is a player we targeted early on this summer so it’s brilliant to be able to welcome him to the club. As a striker he has clear attributes that will help to create and score goals, along with huge endeavour to work hard for the team. He is a fantastic character that will fit well into our club." Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Shayne Lavery - Cambridge United (Continued)
Lavery has featured in all three of Cambridge's games so far this season, with the U's still waiting to pick up their first win ahead of their meeting with Blackpool this weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Callum Connolly - Stockport County
Former Everton youngster Callum Connolly departed Blackpool back in May after first arriving on the Fylde Coast back in 2021. The versatile defender has joined Stockport County following their promotion to League One after finishing top of England's fourth division. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Callum Connolly - Stockport County (Continued)
Following Connolly's arrival at Edgeley Park, Hatters manager Dave Challinor described him as a 'manager’s dream,' telling the club website: “To sign someone of Callum’s character, versatility and experience, having played over half of his career in the Championship, is a brilliant coup for the club." Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Callum Connolly - Stockport County (Continued)
Connolly has missed the start of the season, including a Bloomfield Road reunion on Saturday, due to an ankle injury. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.