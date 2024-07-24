Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery all said their farewells to Bloomfield Road at the end of last season, while a number of the club’s youngsters were also allowed to leave.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Seasiders have added Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans to their ranks, but will still need a few more signings to fill some of the gaps in their squad.

Meanwhile, some of the players who have left Blackpool have quickly found new homes, while others are still waiting to find their next destination.

Here’s the fortunes of the 10 players that departed Bloomfield Road at the end of their contracts:

1 . Marvin Ekpiteta- Hibernian Marvin Ekpiteta parted ways with the Seasiders after amassing 143 appearances in four years at Bloomfield Road. The defender admitted it felt like the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.

2 . Marvin Ekpiteta - Hibernian (Continued) Ekpiteta made the move north of the border to join SPL side Hibernian on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old marked his debut with a headed goal against Elgin City last week.

3 . Matty Virtue - Fleetwood Town Matty Virtue made 104 appearances during his time at Bloomfield Road. Following the conclusion of his contract with the Seasiders, the 27-year-old joined Fleetwood Town as a free agent.

4 . Dannen Francis - Fleetwood Town The Cod Army have also added former Blackpool youngster Dannen Francis to their development squad following his Bloomfield Road exit.

5 . Callum Connolly - Stockport County Former Everton youngster Callum Connolly departed Blackpool back in May after first arriving on the Fylde Coast back in 2021. The versatile defender has joined Stockport County following their promotion to League One after finishing top of England's fourth division.