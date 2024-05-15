Some of the club’s great servants started their time at Bloomfield Road on a temporary deal, with Charlie Adam being among the notable names to earn a permanent move.
Alongside the successful arrivals, there are also those who have failed to leave their mark- with a mix of the two certainly coming in recent times.
Here’s a look at the fortunes of Blackpool’s last 13 loanees:
1. George Byers
George Byers made a positive impact in the Blackpool midfield during the second half of the most recent season following his Deadline Day loan move from Sheffield Wednesday. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Hillsborough this summer, with the likes of Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United said to be showing interest in him, alongside the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson proved to be a good addition on Blackpool's left side following his January loan move from Middlesbrough, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 17 League One outings. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Karamoko Dembele
Karamoko Dembele proved to be a superb addition for the Seasiders on loan from Brest, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions. He has been linked with the likes of West Ham, Everton and Nottingham Forest this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Jensen Weir
It didn't really work out for Jensen Weir at Bloomfield Road, with the midfielder being recalled by Brighton & Hove Albion in January after just 16 appearances in Tangerine. The 21-year-old was later sent out to Port Vale, where he suffered relegation from League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Jordan Rhodes
Jordan Rhodes scored 15 goals for the Seasiders during the first half of the most recent season, but missed a large chunk of games from the end of January onwards due to a couple of injuries. The 34-year-old is out of contract with Huddersfield Town this summer. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Lewis Fiorini
Lewis Fiorini made 14 appearances for the Seasiders while on loan from Manchester City. The 20-year-old has recently spent time with Charlton Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker