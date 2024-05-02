The fortunes of Blackpool youngsters in Scottish Championship alongside Seasiders, Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley target
Dunfermline Athletic’s campaign comes to a close away to Ayr United on Friday evening (K.O. 7.45pm), with the club set for a mid table finish.
The fixture against Scott Brown’s side will be the final outing for the two Seasiders players that have spent time at East End Park throughout the campaign.
Ex-Celtic youngster Owen Moffat has been with the Pars since September, where he has made 27 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Only 31 percent of the winger’s matches has been in the starting 11, with 22-year-old spending a lot of time on the bench in recent months in particular.
He was joined by Blackpool teammate Brad Holmes in January, following the completion of his loan spell with Southport during the first half of the season.
The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances, but just seven percent of his game time has come in the starting 11.
Holmes is out of contract at Bloomfield Road this summer, while Moffat has another year on his deal.
Another player of interest to the Seasiders in the Dunfermline squad is Josh Edwards, with the Daily Record reporting that the club are monitoring the 23-year-old who has impressed this season.
Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, the defender helped The Pars to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club, making 35 appearances this season- during which time he's been involved in 10 goals.
Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Wycombe Wanderers are also said to be keeping an eye on him.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.