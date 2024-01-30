'The fans make such a difference' states Blackpool boss as the Seasiders overcome Bolton Wanderers to book EFL Trophy semi-final spot
Neither team were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes as the game finished 0-0- with spot kicks required to separate the two at Bloomfield Road.
In the shootout, it was Blackpool who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding penalty to give the home side a 5-4 win.
“I don’t doubt the perseverance of this team, and their desire and heart,” Critchley stated.
"Bolton are a really good team, I like the way they play- you need to be respectful of that because you’re not going to dominate the game, but you need to make sure you roll your sleeves up and produce big moments.
"It was a great night. Two good teams, a really good contest, and not a lot in the game. Bolton had the better of the first half, and we were better in the second half. It was an entertaining 0-0 and we’re through to the semi-final.
"The atmosphere was incredible, it felt like there were 50,000 or 60,000. The fans got right behind us when we needed them in the tough moments, they’ve been fantastic in the last few weeks and it makes such a difference. This is a unique place- if you give everything in a Tangerine shirt then they’ll give you everything back.
"We want the supporters to identify with what they see on the pitch. I think the team is coming together, playing with belief and aggression. Some of our pressing was outstanding- we were relentless. I felt if anyone deserved to win, we edged it.”
Both teams saw two of their first five spot kicks saved, which took the shootout to sudden death. After seeing Pennington finish Blackpool’s seventh attempt, Ashworth couldn’t do the same, as the Seasiders progressed.
“I was okay,” added Critchley.
"There’s a little bit of nerves because you’re desperate to get through, but I just sat in the dugout. It’s a great way to win a game of football- it’s fantastic, but when you lose it hurts.
"The players put their hands up and take ownership of it- I left them and the staff you get on with it. Fair play to the ones that stepped up, and Rich (O’Donnell) did his side and pulled off some really good saves.
"I’m not a believer of practising penalties because I don’t think you can replicate what it’s like on the night, and sometimes by talking about it you can add more pressure. You’ve got to trust your technique and pick where you’re going.”