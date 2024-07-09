The expected away allocation in every League One ground - with Blackpool compared to likes of Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 18:13 BST
The new League One season is just over a month away.

Blackpool’s campaign gets underway with a trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town on August 10 (K.O. 5.30pm).

The Red Devils are one of seven new teams in the division this season, with Stockport County, Wrexham and Mansfield Town also coming up from League Two, while Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United were relegated from the Championship.

We’ve taken a closer look at the usual away allocations at each League One stadium as the season quickly approaches:

2,000.

1. Barnsley (Oakwell)

2,000.Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3,000.

2. Birmingham City (St Andrew's)

3,000.Photo: Dan Mullan

2,500.

3. Blackpool (Bloomfield Road)

2,500.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3,000.

4. Bolton Wanderers (Toughsheet Community Stadium)

3,000.Photo: Jess Hornby

1,100.

5. Bristol Rovers (Memorial Stadium)

1,100.Photo: Pete Norton

1,775.

6. Burton Albion (Pirelli Stadium)

1,775.Photo: Pete Norton

