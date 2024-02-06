During the recent transfer window, Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale were among those to leave the club, as they made the move to Buriram United and Oxford United respectively.

The pair were due to reach the end of their deals with the Seasiders at the conclusion of the current season, and eight individuals still at Bloomfield Road remain in that situation.

Here are the players who are out of contract in the summer:

Who is out of contract in the summer? A number of players could depart Bloomfield Road.

Callum Connolly Callum Connolly has been with the Seasiders since 2021 and has made 20 appearances this season.

Sonny Carey- Option for a further year Sonny Carey arrived at Bloomfield Road from Kings Lynn Town in 2021. His current deal is due to expire in the summer, but there is an option in his contract for a further year.

Marvin Ekpiteta Marvin Ekpiteta was a key performer for the Seasiders in the Championship, and has made 16 appearances in League One this season.

James Husband- Option for a further year After initially being with the Seasiders on loan, James Husband has been a permanent feature at Bloomfield Road since 2020. The defender's contract is up in the summer, but there is an option for an additional year.