The distance Blackpool face for every League One ground next season - from Bolton Wanderers to Plymouth Argyle

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jun 2025, 05:00 BST
The League One line-up for the 2025/26 campaign was confirmed last weekend.

Blackpool’s final away days for over the next 12 months were confirmed, with Leyton Orient remaining in the third tier after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, while Wimbledon were promoted following their 1-0 victory over Walsall.

Johnnie Jackson’s side go up alongside Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City - who were all promoted automatically in the top three.

Meanwhile, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will all be in the third tier next season after suffering relegation from the Championship at the beginning of the month.

Here's a look at the distance of each away day for Blackpool over the next year:

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 530 miles.

1. AFC Wimbledon

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 530 miles. Photo: Luke Walker

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 202 miles.

2. Barnsley

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 202 miles. Photo: Pete Norton

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 70 miles.

3. Bolton Wanderers

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 70 miles. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 138 miles.

4. Bradford City

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 138 miles. Photo: George Wood

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 234 miles.

5. Burton Albion

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 234 miles. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 456 miles.

6. Cardiff City

Round trip distance from Bloomfield Road: 456 miles. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

