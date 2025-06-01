The distance Blackpool face for every League One ground next season - from Bolton Wanderers to Plymouth Argyle

Blackpool’s final away days for over the next 12 months were confirmed, with Leyton Orient remaining in the third tier after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic, while Wimbledon were promoted following their 1-0 victory over Walsall.
Johnnie Jackson’s side go up alongside Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City - who were all promoted automatically in the top three.
Meanwhile, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City will all be in the third tier next season after suffering relegation from the Championship at the beginning of the month.
Here's a look at the distance of each away day for Blackpool over the next year:
