Deadline Day is nearly here - but Blackpool are still without a new permanent head coach.

Since Neil Critchley was sacked last Wednesday, Richard Keogh has overseen the Seasiders’ match preparation, but recruitment has remained in the hands of sporting director David Downes and his team.

A lack of head coach means there’s a lack of vision of what things could look like going forward, and makes the final incomings and outgoing all the more trickier.

Here’s how the squad currently looks:

Goalkeepers (Harry Tyrer, Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman)

The goalkeeping department is a bit of an unknown at the moment, but it doesn’t seem likely that there’ll be any more work done to it.

Dan Grimshaw departed the club last week to join Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee, leaving a big hole to fill.

The Seasiders have opted to loan in Harry Tyrer from Everton, instead of bringing in someone permanently.

It’s unclear whether this was a contingency plan that was already in place before the managerial change, but it’s certainly a risk given the Toffees’ youngsters lack of past experience in the EFL.

You would expect Tyrer to be the new first choice, with Richard O’Donnell being second-choice again.

Central defenders (Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Elkan Baggott, Dan Sassi)

You’d suspect there to be no changes in this area in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Despite Blackpool’s leaky start to the season, it’s a pretty decent defensive department.

The only thing that could trigger a potential move is the extent of the injury suffered by Olly Casey in Tuesday night’s 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Fullbacks/ wing-backs (Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, CJ Hamilton, Rob Apter, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson, Dom Thompson, Andy Lyons)

This is where it gets complicated. If a new coach comes in and wants to play a four-man defence, then Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is the only one who could play in the right back role.

Throughout the summer, the former Nottingham Forest youngster has been linked with a move away, but as it stands, a late exit shouldn’t be on the cards.

If the 25-year-old was to leave, then the Seasiders would be left with an almighty gap if a new coach played a 4-4-2 or something similar, with Andy Lyons still on the sidelines for the next few months.

Even when using a wing-back system, in Rob Apter’s case certainly, he’s better further forward, and could be part of a three-man attack.

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton wouldn’t be equipped to play at right back either.

Ultimately a new manager could arrive and continue with a similar style to Critchley, but it’s hard to truly know that if they’re not ready to make an appointment before the end of the window.

It’s slightly less complicated on the left side. While Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth have been used as wing-backs, the transition to a more natural fullback role shouldn’t be too complicated.

An exit in this area could be Dom Thompson. The 24-year-old is down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, and it seemed certain he would leave under Critchley.

Midfield (Lee Evans, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Elliot Embleton, Sonny Carey, Ryan Finnigan)

The addition of Lee Evans is a huge boost to the midfield, and there’s still some players to come back from injury, find full fitness, and hit form in Tangerine that could make it a real good unit.

In an ideal world, Blackpool would probably add a different option into the mix, but perhaps that could be Josh Onomah down the line depending on how his trial plays out.

Strikers (Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard, Jake Beesley, Kylian Kouassi)

There’s plenty of different options at the top end of the pitch, and despite some problems in front of goal this season, with the personnel there shouldn’t be.

Southampton loanee Dom Ballard looks to have addressed any potential problems with his performance against Cambridge, and could prove to be a shrewd bit of business.

A loan move away for Kylian Kouassi would be the best thing for both parties, with game time set to be limited for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Jake Beesley’s future remains unclear. He seemed to be out of Critchley’s plans, but featured under Keogh against Blackburn - and score the opener despite having a quiet evening.

While he may not have the same potential or experience as some of the other strikers, he can pop up with goals.

Perhaps it could be worth keeping him around to account for any potential injuries this season, and to see if a new head coach likes the look of him.