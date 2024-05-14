The deadline for Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday to confirm futures of Blackpool targets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool were successful in their recruitment of loanees last season.

A number of players arrived at Bloomfield Road on temporary deals and were able to impress the Seasiders faithful. The standout was Karamoko Dembele, who won a number of accolades at the club’s end of season awards- and will no doubt have plenty of suitors this summer.

January arrival Hayden Coulson also impressed in the left wing-back role. If Blackpool wanted the 25-year-old back permanently then they would have to pay a fee, with his current contract still having 12 months to run.

Meanwhile, both Jordan Rhodes and George Byers were also successful in Tangerine, and are out of contract with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The two clubs are yet to announce their retained lists to confirm the official departures of the pair, but confirmation for those in the EFL is required by the third Saturday in May, meaning news will be due this weekend or before.

Rhodes scored 15 times during the first half of the season for the Seasiders, before missing a large chunk of games from January onwards due to various injuries. The striker has previously admitted he would be interested in a return to Bloomfield Road, but the Terriers’ recent appointment of Michael Duff could perhaps prove to have an impact on his situation at the John Smith’s Stadium following the club’s relegation from the Championship.

Meanwhile, a number of sides are circling Byers’ situation. The midfielder impresses in Tangerine following his move to the Fylde Coast at the beginning of January and remains a popular figure at Hillsborough.