The contract situation of every player in the Blackpool squad - with 14 coming to the end of their deals in the next nine months

By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:30 GMT
Blackpool have a number of players who could leave the club at the end of the current season.

After a poor start to the campaign, the Seasiders have found some form in League One under the guidance of Steve Bruce.

Since the appointment of the experienced manager last month, they have picked up 13 points in their last six games, and currently sit 10th in the table.

Some of the early standout players for Blackpool are on loan, and will most likely return to their parent clubs at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders will also have to act in order to retain some of their other regular starters, with their current deals set to come to an end next summer.

Here’s the contract situations of everyone in Bruce’s first-team:

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

2. Jordan Rhodes

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

3. Ollie Norburn

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - CameraSport - Alex

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

4. Matthew Pennington

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

5. Jake Beesley

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

6. Jordan Gabriel

Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

