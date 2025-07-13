The contract situation of every player in the Blackpool squad - with 10 inside their last 12 months

Six new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road so far this summer, with Steve Bruce certainly putting his own stamp on proceedings.

The Seasiders boosted their defence with the additions of both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Jordan Brown became the club’s latest signing on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

Like every summer, there will also be one eye looking at how the next 12 months could pan out, and what action needs to be taken within the existing squad – with 10 players now inside the final year of their current deals with the club.

Here’s a look at the contract situation of every member of the Blackpool squad:

