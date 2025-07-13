The contract situation of every player in the Blackpool squad - with 10 inside their last 12 months

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool have made some big strides towards assembling a strong squad for the 2025/26 League One campaign.

Six new players have arrived at Bloomfield Road so far this summer, with Steve Bruce certainly putting his own stamp on proceedings.

The Seasiders boosted their defence with the additions of both Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June following the end of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Since then, they’ve added George Honeyman and Franco Ravizzoli to their ranks as well, while Niall Ennis has returned on a permanent deal following his successful loan spell in Tangerine in the second half of last season.

Jordan Brown became the club’s latest signing on Tuesday night, with the midfielder making the move to the Fylde Coast for an undisclosed fee from Leyton Orient.

Like every summer, there will also be one eye looking at how the next 12 months could pan out, and what action needs to be taken within the existing squad – with 10 players now inside the final year of their current deals with the club.

Here’s a look at the contract situation of every member of the Blackpool squad:

Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available).

1. James Husband

Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Contract expiry: June 30 2026.

2. Lee Evans

Contract expiry: June 30 2026. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available).

3. Ashley Fletcher

Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Contract expiry: June 30 2026.

4. CJ Hamilton

Contract expiry: June 30 2026. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Contract expiry: June 30 2026.

5. Andy Lyons

Contract expiry: June 30 2026. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available).

6. Olly Casey

Contract expiry: June 30 2026 (one year option available). Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSteve BruceLeague OneSheffield WednesdayStockport CountyGeorge HoneymanMichael Ihiekwe
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice