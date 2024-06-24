The contract situation of every Blackpool first-team player- with 10 about to enter their final year

The Seasiders were able to successfully negotiate a new deal with James Husband, with the defender signing a two-year contract - which includes an option for an additional 12 months.
Options were also taken to keep Richard O’Donnell and Sonny Carey at Bloomfield Road for a further season, while during the last campaign extensions were agreed with both Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton.
The club have also been able to bring back Jordan Rhodes on a permanent contract, as well as adding Ashley Fletcher to their ranks.
Here’s the contract situation for every member of the Blackpool first-team:
1. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Ollie Norburn
Ollie Norburn is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Mackenzie Chapman
Mackenzie Chapman is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Jake Beesley
Jake Beesley is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker