The contract situation of every Blackpool first-team player- with 10 about to enter their final year

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool have been able to retain some important players so far this summer.

The Seasiders were able to successfully negotiate a new deal with James Husband, with the defender signing a two-year contract - which includes an option for an additional 12 months.

Options were also taken to keep Richard O’Donnell and Sonny Carey at Bloomfield Road for a further season, while during the last campaign extensions were agreed with both Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton.

The club have also been able to bring back Jordan Rhodes on a permanent contract, as well as adding Ashley Fletcher to their ranks.

Here’s the contract situation for every member of the Blackpool first-team:

1. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Mackenzie Chapman

Mackenzie Chapman is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

