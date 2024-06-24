The contract situation of every Blackpool first-team player- with 10 about to enter their final year

The Seasiders were able to successfully negotiate a new deal with James Husband, with the defender signing a two-year contract - which includes an option for an additional 12 months.

Options were also taken to keep Richard O’Donnell and Sonny Carey at Bloomfield Road for a further season, while during the last campaign extensions were agreed with both Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton.

The club have also been able to bring back Jordan Rhodes on a permanent contract, as well as adding Ashley Fletcher to their ranks.

Here’s the contract situation for every member of the Blackpool first-team:

1 . Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . Ollie Norburn Ollie Norburn is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Mackenzie Chapman Mackenzie Chapman is under contract until June 30, 2025.Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

5 . Jake Beesley Jake Beesley is under contract until June 30, 2025- with a one-year option available.Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales