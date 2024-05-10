The contract lengths of the senior players retained by Blackpool this summer- with six heading into the final 12 months

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Blackpool’s retained list was announced earlier this week- confirming who was staying and who was going.

Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery are among the out of contract players who will depart Bloomfield Road, while James Husband remains in discussions with the club concerning his future.

Elsewhere, options were taken to keep Richard O’Donnell and Sonny Carey on the Fylde Coast for an additional 12 months.

After missing out on the League One play-offs on the final day of the most recent season, Seasiders boss admitted there would be a rebuild at the club this summer, which could potentially see further players head to the exit door.

We’ve taken a closer look at the contract situations of the current Blackpool squad:

After proving to be a strong addition on and off the pitch, an option was taken to extend Richard O'Donnell's contract for an additional 12 months, keeping him at the club until next summer.

After proving to be a strong addition on and off the pitch, an option was taken to extend Richard O'Donnell's contract for an additional 12 months, keeping him at the club until next summer. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Ollie Norburn signed a two year deal with the option for an additional year when he joined Blackpool from Peterborough last summer.

Ollie Norburn signed a two year deal with the option for an additional year when he joined Blackpool from Peterborough last summer. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington also signed a contract until 2025 when he arrived last summer, but also has an option for a additional 12 months.

Matthew Pennington also signed a contract until 2025 when he arrived last summer, but also has an option for a additional 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jake Beesley is contracted until next summer, with an option available for a further year.

Jake Beesley is contracted until next summer, with an option available for a further year. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Dan Grimshaw impressed in a number of games last season, keeping 18 clean sheets. The ex-Manchester City youngster is under contract until 2025, with an option available for an additional 12 months.

Dan Grimshaw impressed in a number of games last season, keeping 18 clean sheets. The ex-Manchester City youngster is under contract until 2025, with an option available for an additional 12 months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is contracted at Bloomfield Road until 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel is contracted at Bloomfield Road until 2025, with an option for an additional year. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

