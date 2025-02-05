The contract expiry date of every player in the Blackpool squad - with 14 summer departures possible

The Seasiders have a number of players who could leave in the summer, including players who are a regular part of Steve Bruce’s matchday squad, those on loan, and those who have been loaned out.

It’s likely decisions have already been made for certain individuals, with some having already played their final game in Tangerine.

Meanwhile, the Blackpool boss has made his feelings on one player he’d like to keep already.

Discussing Sonny Carey last, Bruce said: “I’d love for Sonny to stay. I’ve made it perfectly clear to him that I’d like him to stay. It’s every player’s prerogative to leave their contract these days, but I hope we can tie him up. The ball is in Sonny’s court really.

“He’s proven what a valuable member of the squad he is with his performances in the last couple of games in particular.

“I didn’t see him for two months because he picked up a nasty injury, but all of a sudden he’s back around it and showing me what a good player he is.

“We will get the madness of the next few days out of the way first, and then we’ll go to work with what we need to be. We’re fully aware of those who are out of contract, so we will address that when this window is done.”

Here’s the contract situation of every player in the Seasiders squad:

Jordan Rhodes (Currently on loan with Mansfield Town) Contract expiry: June 30, 2025.

Ollie Norburn (Currently on loan with Wigan Athletic) Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

Matthew Pennington Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).

Jake Beesley Contract expiry: June 30, 2025 (One year option available).