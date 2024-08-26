Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have a lot to sort in the next few weeks - with the club currently without a permanent head coach, a first-choice goalkeeper, and a league win at the start of the season.

The Seasiders made the decision to part ways with Neil Critchley last week, after back-to-back defeats to newly promoted opposition in their opening two League One games.

At the weekend Richard Keogh took interim charge for the 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium, as the search for a new head coach goes on.

Here’s some of the things the club needs to consider when appointing Critchley’s replacement:

Ensuring the timing is right

First of all, the timing is already appalling. The club should’ve either parted ways with Critchley in May, or given him more time after backing him throughout the summer.

Even sacking him on a Wednesday instead of earlier in the week lacked any forward planning of swiftly getting someone in.

Either way that is done now, and it’s all about what happens next.

This is a huge decision for the Seasiders, and one they need to ensure is right if they are going to have something to play for at the top end of League One this season.

With an international break due pretty soon, that seems like a good period for a new coach to settle in and have time on the training field to implement what they want to do.

It’s not quite a pre-season, but it’s better than nothing.

The big cloud that is looming before that time is the end of the transfer window. If a new person is coming in, then surely they’ll want players to match their own ideas.

Of course, big changes to the squad simply aren’t going to happen at this stage, and that’s a major flaw of the timing of Critchley’s departure.

The club may look for someone who plays a similar style to match the work that was already being done, and the signings that have been made, but even then how can the recruitment team sanction any sales or new arrivals without knowing that for sure.

A name that springs to mind is Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel. Throughout the summer, he’s been linked with a move away, but if someone comes in wanting to play a four-man defence, then he’s the only right-sided player who would be suited to a traditional fullback role.

There’d be similar questions like that throughout the squad, so the fact Blackpool are in the final week of the window without a coach to offer that guidance to David Downes and his team is a concern.

At any other time of the season waiting for the international break would be fine, but that’s not the case now.

Style of play

The 3-5-2 system implemented by Critchley was extremely unpopular, and was one of the main reasons Blackpool fans turned on him.

Supporters at Bloomfield Road want to see something more attractive, and getting a coach that doesn’t want to play sideways has to be a big consideration.

Keogh kept the wing-back system for the trip to Cambridge United on Saturday, and despite the defensive calamity in the second half, going forward there were things to be positive about.

Of course, it’s early days for the ex-defender, and he would’ve learnt a lot from the game at the Abbey Stadium, but the three centre back set-up has either left the Seasiders with nothing going forward or far too open at the back - or both.

Once again, with the way the club have committed to recruitment to match a certain formation, the appointment process may look towards someone who plays a similar way, and hope their alterations make it click.

This all goes back to the timing of the decision to sack Critchley. If a coach is going to come in and make big changes, then they’re not going to have the time to make some important transfer decisions to truly implement it.

Blackpool history

If the top two candidates have identical CVs and will offer similar things, but one has past links to Blackpool, then it should go to the ex-Seasider.

Having past knowledge of the club and knowing what it’s about would of course be a big tick, and they’ll move to Bloomfield Road with credit already in the bank.

This shouldn’t be the defining factor that they're purely judged off alone, because it’s about coaching credentials and not past popularity.

As good as it’d be to welcome back a known figure, there could be plenty of positives of having a clean break and moving forward instead of looking back.

Appointing previous Blackpool coaches hasn’t worked for Simon Sadler since he took over the club.

The Seasiders enjoyed the most success under Critchley in his first spell, when he was fresh from his days with Liverpool’s academy.

Ex-Manchester City youth coach Brian Barry-Murphy is probably the equivalent to that when looking at those currently being linked with the role by the bookies.

Meanwhile, from the past players category, it could potentially be too soon for Charlie Adam, with more time needed for him to prove himself at Fleetwood Town after taking over in December - but that’s not to say the gamble wouldn’t pay off as he’s clearly taken to the role.

Richie Wellens is probably the ex-Blackpool player with the best CV to come back to Bloomfield Road, with his work at Leyton Orient certainly being impressive.