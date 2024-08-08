Blackpool boosted their defensive options earlier this week with the signing of Elkan Baggott.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Indonesian international has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town, and is no stranger to League One having previously spent time with other clubs in the division.

In the second half of the last campaign, the 21-year-old made 14 appearances for Bristol Rovers, during which time he scored one goal and provided one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Gas reporter Harry Langstaff has provided us with more insight of what can be expected from Baggott in Tangerine this season:

How quickly did he settle in at the Memorial Stadium after making the move in February?

He slotted in and settled quickly. He has the type of personality and character to flourish in any loan move.

What impact did his physical presence have at both ends of the pitch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s very tall, so naturally he commanded a certain presence. He won many aerial and defensive duels, while posing a threat in the air when attacking corners and set-pieces.

How do you rate him as a League One player?

With Baggott still being young, I think League One is the right level for him currently.

He’s good enough to be part of an outfit that are pushing for promotion, maybe via the play-offs.

Despite being young, he has played a lot of games already in his career. Can you see that experience in the way he plays?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, you can. He’s represented Indonesia at major tournaments including the Asia Cup, so he has great experience, and this shows on the pitch, despite his young age.

Blackpool like to play out from the back. What is Baggott like with the ball at his feet?

Despite being tall, he’s fairly good on the ball. He’s very one footed, with an improvement being that he could work on his right-footed passing, especially when passing out from the backline.