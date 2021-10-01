The Brett Ormerod column: Why I can't wait for Blackpool v Blackburn

It’s another great game to look forward to, though. It’s my hometown team against my adopted team, so it’s one I’m looking forward to.

There’s been a lot of doom and gloom among Blackburn supporters but they’ve had a fantastic start, sitting sixth.

Brett Ormerod gives his verdict on Blackpool's latest hotshot Shayne Lavery

The front two of Sam Gallagher and Ben Brereton-Diaz were lacking in confidence during the last couple of seasons but they’re still relatively young lads.

But this season they’ve really taken off on the front foot and they’re playing with a lot of confidence, just like the team is.

They were unlucky to lose 3-2 to Huddersfield Town in midweek but at the moment Huddersfield are a tough team to play against... as Blackpool know.

Blackburn had a fantastic result against Cardiff City at Ewood Park, though. I don’t think anyone expected them to win 5-1 on Saturday.

It’s going to be a good game between two teams in good form and it’s a bit of a derby game as well, so hopefully it will be an entertaining one.

A draw away for Blackpool at Hull City in midweek isn’t the worst result in the world. I know Hull are struggling but I watched them against Preston on the opening day and they looked decent.

It’s unfortunate Blackpool couldn’t hold on to their lead but any point away from home in the Championship is a good point for me, so it keeps their little run going.

It’s always frustrating to concede late on and it would have been doubly frustrating given Hull were down to 10 men.

Sometimes it happens, though. When teams get a man sent off, you can find yourself taking the foot off the gas a little bit unconsciously and not be at it 100 per cent.

Sometimes it can be hard to break teams down if it’s 0-0 and a team goes down to 10 men because they put everyone behind the ball and you just need someone to crack in an absolute worldie to open up the game.

But it would have been disappointing for Blackpool to concede when they were already ahead in the game.

But that’s the Championship – it’s never easy and it’s never over until that final whistle is blown.

Hull haven’t won since the opening day, when they looked good, which tells you a lot about this division – it’s so tough.

I thought the same with Cardiff. They were very impressive at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season but what’s happened since then?

They’ve been absolutely battered by Blackburn Rovers and then at home to West Brom, so it’s an unforgiving league.

It’s a long season and there will be plenty of ups and downs, but hopefully Blackpool can navigate it well and give a good account of themselves.

It was great to see Shayne Lavery notch another goal. He’s on fire at the moment, isn’t he?

He’s raw at times but his work rate is fantastic and he knows how to make the right runs.

He’s a constant thorn in opposition sides and when he gets an opportunity he’s shown he can finish. He’s absolutely flying at the minute and long may it continue.

We’re 10 games in now and Blackpool are in mid-table, which they’ve got to be happy with. It’s been a decent start for them.

They’re in a new league and facing new clubs, big ones, too. There aren’t many teams in the Championship who haven’t been in the Premier League at one time or another.

You’ve got some massive games and some massive clubs, so it’s been a relatively good start for the Seasiders.