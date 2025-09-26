The Blackpool Supporters' Trust column: Important work starts now for football’s new independent regulator

Jordan Brown of Blackpool celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Barnsley (Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC)

​A warm welcome to all Gazette readers to this, the second BST article of the 2025/26 season.

One thing which has not yet changed since our last article is our club’s very slow start, but as we said in our last piece, there is no need for panic at this stage. But if we are going to find our feet and our form, now would be a very good time to do it.

Off the field, the reality of an incoming Independent Football Regulator (IFR) will be occupying minds within the club. During September the IFR has begun its first consultations on the manner in which it intends to do its job.

The first set of consultations are about new tests of the fitness of owners, directors and senior managers and it also sets out how the new body will conduct investigations and use its enforcement and sanction powers.

All of this will be front and centre of the discussion when the IFR brings together the 116 clubs it will regulate at a conference in Manchester on October 8.

Now the season is under way, the natural rhythm of much of our work is back in full swing. A big part of that is the mascot programme.

BST spends a great deal of money every season to sponsor a mascot at every home league match.

Those of us who work on the BST Committee are not that old that we have forgotten what it means to be an impressionable child who is about to make one of the biggest decisions of their lives – namely, which club to support.

We want local kids to choose Blackpool. The mascot programme is one of the most important ways in which we seek to achieve this.

This month we pay tribute to the work that the Disability Supporters’ Association (DSA) are doing. They have provided “stoma friendly” toilets throughout Bloomfield Road.

These facilities are a big step forward, particularly for those fans who might previously have thought that the lack of tailored facilities would make it difficult for them to attend matches.

One of the ways in which fan groups have evolved in recent times has been in the way that they seek to work with other local groups on issues of communal importance. Part of that process involves publicising the great work that other good causes are doing.

One of the main ways that we seek to do this is through our monthly Members Newsletters. Thanks to BST Committee member Mike Latham we provide a showcase for the great work that Blackpool fans are doing.

We promote the work of the BFC Community Trust, the local Veterans’ Association, and the DSA as mentioned above. In recent issues we have highlighted women’s football, publicised the work of our charity partners at Home Start and given a plug to a number of our fellow supporter groups.

Throw in contributions from players (their best Blackpool XIs) and fans (celebrating our rich history) and the thoughts of our esteemed Chair Andy Higgins. If you are a BST Member, it’s absolutely free. Why not join us, and judge it for yourself?