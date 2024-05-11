The best photos of the Blackpool faithful at Bloomfield Road during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign

The Seasiders had the fourth best home record in League One, with strong crowds turning out to back Neil Critchley’s side.

Ultimately it was their away form that let them down in their hunt for the play-offs, with consistency on the road becoming a major problem.

Here’s some of the best fan photos at Bloomfield Road during the second half of the season:

1 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans The Seasiders faithful showed their support throughout the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales