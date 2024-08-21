The background of the ex-Carlisle United, Derby County and Huddersfield Town defender taking charge of Blackpool this weekend
The decision was made to sack the former Liverpool youth coach after the Seasiders’ poor start to the new League One campaign.
Defeats to newly-promoted Crawley Town and Stockport County followed the disappointment of last season’s eighth place finish in the third tier of English football.
Keogh will oversee Blackpool’s trip to the Abbey Stadium to take on Cambridge United this weekend, as both teams look to claim their first league win.
The 38-year-old was appointed as the Seasiders’ new assistant coach at the start of the summer, following the departure of Iain Brunskill, with the ex-Republic of Ireland international hanging up his playing boots at the end of the last campaign.
Keogh is no stranger to Bloomfield Road, having spent the 2021/22 playing under Critchley, during which time he made 31 appearances in Tangerine.
The retired centre back featured in over 750 senior games throughout his playing career.
After starting off with Stoke City, he played for the likes of Bristol City, Carlisle United and Coventry, before making the move to Derby County, where he spent seven years, making 356 appearances for the Rams.
He later spent time with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers, with his career coming to an end with the latter.
