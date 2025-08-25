The 15 former Blackpool figures coaching in the top six tiers of English football

The Seasiders will come up against several familiar faces throughout the current League One campaign, while others are spread out in the various top six divisions.
In some cases, ex-players are taking their first steps into management. Elsewhere, more experienced coaches have fresh challenges to take on.
Here’s a look at some of the former Blackpool figures currently managing:
1. Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards made 67 appearances for Blackpool during his time at Bloomfield Road. Since retiring, the 42-year-old has embarked on a coaching career, and was appointed as Middlesbrough boss this summer. Photo: David Rogers
2. Gary Rowett
Gary Rowett has been in charge of Oxford United since December. During his playing career, the 51-year-old spent time on loan with the Seasiders from Everton in 1995. Photo: Cameron Howard
3. Gary Bowyer
Gary Bowyer was the manager who guided Blackpool to promotion from League Two returned to the dugout with Burton Albion back in December following a period out of football. Despite the Brewers being in a tough position at the time of the 53-year-old's appointment, he was able to keep them in League One against the odds. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
4. Richie Wellens
Richie Wellens has enjoyed success with Leyton Orient since taking over at Brisbane Road in 2022 - with promotion coming in his first season, followed by two impressive years in League One. As a player, the retired midfielder was at Bloomfield Road between 2000 and 2005. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Michael Flynn
Cheltenham Town boss spent two spells at Bloomfield Road as player. After initially joining the club on loan in 2004, he later returned permanently between 2007 and 2008- making 39 appearances. Photo: Dan Istitene
6. Martin Paterson
Newly appointed Notts County boss Martin Paterson was a Blackpool player during the 2015/16 campaign. Photo: Gary M. Prior