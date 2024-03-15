Stevenage currently occupy sixth spot in the table and currently have a game in hand on the teams below them, but have only won two of their last nine games.

Blackpool appear to have found some consistency, picking up 13 points from their last six outings, which has helped them to close the gap on Boro. Neil Critchley’s side will still be aware there’s very little room for error if they want to be competing in the play-offs in May.

Elsewhere, Oxford United’s form has continued to dip with only one win in their last six, while Lincoln City have put themselves in the picture after stringing together a 12 game unbeaten run.

A three game winless run for Leyton Orient has seen them lose ground, but they remain just about in the picture.

Here’s some of the matches that could have a big say on who finishes in the final play-off spot:

Who will finish in the top six? There could be a tough battle for the final spot in the play-offs.

Wigan Athletic V Blackpool (March 16) Blackpool will be looking to head into the international break on a high. They have won three of their last four away games after previously struggling on the road, but will certainly need another one this weekend to keep their momentum going.

Stevenage V Leyton Orient (Match 16) Leyton Orient's trip to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage is probably a must-win for their play-off hopes. A victory would put them right back in the mix, while a defeat would leave them with a lot to do.

Derby County V Blackpool (March 29) This is probably Blackpool's toughest remaining game, with Derby County having a fight on their hands to finish in the top two. If the Seasiders could get a win at Pride Park then it'd certainly be a statement.

Bolton Wanderers V Stevenage (March 29) A big hurdle for Stevenage will be an away trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium to take on Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday.