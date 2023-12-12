Blackpool have recently secured the future of CJ Hamilton following interest from the likes of Derby County and Huddersfield Town.
The wing-back’s previous deal was due to expire in the summer, but he will now remain at Bloomfield Road until 2026.
As the January transfer window approaches, a number of Seasiders players are still without a deal for next season.
This includes a number of first team regulars and important individuals in Neil Critchley’s squad.
Here are the 11 Blackpool players currently out of contract in the summer:
2. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer in the summer. So far, the experienced goalkeeper has featured in the Seasiders' cup games. He is among those who is currently out of contract at the end of the season.
3. Mackenzie Chapman
Like O'Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman joined the Seasiders in the summer. The former Bolton Wanderers keeper has featured for the Seasiders' development squad so far this season. The club does have an option for a further year for the 21-year-old.
4. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta is among those out of contract next summer. The centre back has been with the Seasiders since 2020, and has made 120 appearances for the club.
5. Doug Tharme
Doug Tharme joined Blackpool from Southport in January 2022, before heading back out on loan to the National League North side. He has since spent time with Accrington Stanley. So far this season, he has made four appearances for Neil Critchley's side.
6. James Husband
James Husband has enjoyed a strong start to the season. The defender made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2020, following a successful loan spell. He is among the players out of contract next summer, but does have an option for a further year.