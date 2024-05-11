The 10 Blackpool youngsters still under contract following retained list decisions

2 . Zak Emmerson

Former Oldham Athletic striker Zak Emmerson made the move to Bloomfield Road from Brighton in 2022, and has featured regularly in the Central League. During the most recent campaign, he spent time on loan with Eastbourne Borough, where he scored five goals in 11 games. On the last day of the season, he was among the substitutes for the Seasiders' game away to Reading. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC