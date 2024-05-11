The 10 Blackpool youngsters still under contract following retained list decisions

The announcement of the Seasiders’ retained list earlier this week revealed seven member of the development squad would depart the club, alongside first team members Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery.
Mackenzie Chapman, Dannen Francis, Brad Holmes, Donovan Lescott, Will Squires and Tayt Trusty were all released following the conclusion of their contracts at Bloomfield Road.
A number of youngsters still remain with the club, and we’ve taken a closer look at who they are:
1. Kwaku Donkor
Kwaku Donkor was handed his senior Seasiders debut in an EFL Trophy group game away to Barrow back in September, and featured two more times for the club in that competition. The 19-year-old has also spent time with Havant & Waterlooville on loan, making 12 appearances in National League South. Photo: CameraSport -
2. Zak Emmerson
Former Oldham Athletic striker Zak Emmerson made the move to Bloomfield Road from Brighton in 2022, and has featured regularly in the Central League. During the most recent campaign, he spent time on loan with Eastbourne Borough, where he scored five goals in 11 games. On the last day of the season, he was among the substitutes for the Seasiders' game away to Reading. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
3. Jaden Jones
Jaden Jones was handed his senior debut back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench alongside a number of his colleagues. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Alex Lankshear- In contract
Alex Lankshear made his senior debut at the back end of last season, and has been out on loan to Dorking Wanderers during the most recent campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Josh Miles
Josh Miles made the move to Bloomfield Road from Southport last summer, and was handed his senior debut for the Seasiders against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy. He has also impressed at times for the U18s and the development squad. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. Owen Moffat
Owen Moffat has spent the most recent season on loan with Dunfermline Athletic, making 28 appearances in the Scottish Championship. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley