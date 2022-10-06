'That's Watford for you': Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod sorry to see former teammate Rob Edwards get the axe

They’ve had a tough few weeks, which you’re always going to get in this league. But to go to Sunderland, who have started the season very well, and come away with a 0-0 draw is not a bad result at all.

They probably could have nicked it in the second-half, so that’s got to be pleasing for Michael Appleton.

I say it all the time, but the league gets tougher every year. Blackpool did so well last season so the expectation levels were obviously raised, but it doesn’t always work like that.

There are a lot of teams in there with bigger budgets and bigger fanbases. That makes it an uphill battle most of the time.

You only have to look at sides like West Brom and Middlesbrough to see big clubs who haven’t started well. Middlesbrough have already changed their manager as a result. It’s a brutal business.

Chris Wilder only just missed out on the play-offs last season. When he took over they were flying with pretty much the same team.

Former Seasider Rob Edwards was axed after just 11 games in charge at Vicarage Road

You never know if something has gone on between him and the board, but it seems a funny one because Wilder has had great success in the Championship before and he almost had instant success with Middlesbrough last season.

He didn’t have the start they wanted and they’ve obviously decided to act quickly.

Middlesbrough aren’t the only club though, are they? There have been eight changes of managers already in the Championship.

Blackpool’s next opponents Watford are one of them with our own Rob Edwards getting booted after 11 games, which was a real shame. But that’s Watford for you, isn’t it?

I don’t think he’ll regret leaving Forest Green though to take the job, he couldn’t turn it down. He’d earned his stripes and you’re not going to say no to what is a Premier League club in all but name in terms of their setup, so I think anyone in his position would have done the same. I know I would have!

It’s just unfortunate but he’s already being linked with jobs, so I’m sure he’ll be fine and back in management sooner rather than later.

It will be a tough game for Blackpool this weekend, even with all the changes at Watford. They’ve still got all the players and all the money.

Teams like Watford, who come down from the Premier League with all the parachute payments, know they’re under massive pressure to go straight back up. Hopefully Blackpool can take advantage of that.

And just finally, I was a bit surprised to see Dan Grimshaw get dropped, because he’s done ever so well since taking over from Chris Maxwell last season.

He’s still relatively young though and this is probably the first dodgy patch he’s had. But he’s one of the best shot stoppers I’ve seen, so he’ll be absolutely fine. But Appleton is fortunate to have another top quality keeper in Maxwell as well, so he obviously felt it was the right time for a change.