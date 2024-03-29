'That's hideous:' Blackpool faithful react to major decision for huge game against Derby County

Blackpool have named Jake Beesley up front as a lone striker for the game against Derby

The Seasiders have made one change from their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic ahead of the international break, with the injured Jordan Rhodes dropping out after it was revealed it’d be “touch and go” whether the striker would appear again this season due to knee ligament damage.

Despite the availability of Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery to fill the attacking role, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has opted to bring in an extra midfield option in the form of Sonny Carey, leaving Jake Beesley up front as a lone striker in a change of system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to the inclusion of the 23-year-old, one fan wrote: “Time for Carey to actually turn up, clearly a player there but he needs to start doing something.”

Another added: “Make or break for Carey alongside Beesley. Pressure on them both given we’ve got Joseph and Lavery on the bench.”

A third stated: “Joseph just handed in his transfer request, Carey not played for months.”

A fourth wrote: “That’s hideous.”

Here is the full team: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Olly Casey, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, George Byers, Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley.